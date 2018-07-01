PC Reads celebrates one year anniversary

Shannon Tyree

On Thursday, June 7 PC Reads held its 12th session and celebrated with a party to mark the completion of the first year of PebbleCreek’s “drop-in” book club.

“When we started, we weren’t sure how the program would work out,” said Susie Nee, the originator and coordinator of the program. “Now we know that it fills several specific needs, including a book club for people new to PebbleCreek and those who live here only part time.”

PC Reads begins its second year Thursday, July 5 from 5:00-6:30 p.m., when Beneath a Scarlet Sky by Mark Sullivan is reviewed and discussed. Beneath a Scarlet Sky is based on the true story of a forgotten hero, an epic take of one young man’s incredible courage and resilience during one of history’s darkest hours. Did you read All the Light We Cannot See, The Nightingale, or Unbroken? Then you might also enjoy this story.

Want to read ahead for August? On Thursday, August 2, PC Reads will discuss Last Bus to Wisdom: A Novel by Ivan Doig, the last book written by the popular American author who died in 2005.

To learn more about PC Reads, visit the LifeLong Learning website at www.lifelonglearningatpc.org (look for the “Special Programs” dropdown). You’ll find a list of the books the group will be reading through December, as well as the books read during its first year.

In addition, you can sign up for the monthly e-newsletter that includes information about books, events at local libraries and news about what various book groups within PebbleCreek are reading.

PC Reads is a free year-round program of LifeLong Learning open to all PebbleCreek residents. However, registration is limited to 24 people and registration for the following month opens on the day of each meeting—just follow the links from the PC Reads webpage. Please join us for an interesting discussion.