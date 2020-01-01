PC Irish American Club’s Welcome Back Party

Terry Roth, PCIAC vice president

The PebbleCreek Irish American Club hosted its annual Welcome Back Party on Nov. 12 in the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom. The evening began with the club’s president, Steve Kunkle, welcoming everyone to the event and then a brief meeting.

Over cocktails, members enjoyed getting reacquainted and sharing tales of summer activities. Tables decorated with vases filled with Chinese lanterns and twinkle lights made for a festive setting. Guests enjoyed a buffet dinner featuring shepherd’s pie, salad, soda bread, finished with an assortment of mousse shooters.

Immediately following dinner, entertainment provided by The Spirited Lads topped off the night and spirited they were indeed, with song and verse! Sheet music at each table encouraged member participation, as everyone was urged to sing along! The hand clapping, tapping feet, and voices raised in songs was proof that the evening was a huge success!

A special thanks goes to event chair Trudy Chambers and her committee members, Maureen Pugsley, Carol Crawford, and Jackie MacKenzie for a wonderful event.