PC Hiking Club Diary

“B” Hikers Enjoy a Familiar White Tanks Loop

Lynn Warren

Goodyear and PebbleCreek received some welcomed rain on July 25, but on the next morning, nine “B” hikers completed a 10-mile, 1400 ft. loop on the scenic Ford Canyon and Willow Springs trails in the White Tanks. Although the hikers were expecting the trails to be somewhat more challenging because of the previous day’s rain, the trails were mostly dry, with only a couple of areas requiring a little extra care. However, it was another humid monsoon morning, but since the group got an early start (5:30 a.m.), the hikers finished before it became too uncomfortable. The club enjoys great hikes six days a week, even during the hot summer months (most summer hikes are close to PebbleCreek). Visit pchikers.org for more information and pictures.

Hiking the Red Rocks of Sedona

Lynn Warren

When temperatures soar in the Valley, hikers frequently seek cooler areas, so, on July 21, five PebbleCreek “B” hikers headed to Sedona for two days of red rock hiking. Temperatures were at least 10 degrees cooler, but it was still humid; nevertheless, the hikers enjoyed two challenging and scenic hikes. On day 1, they completed an interesting 9-mile loop combining Soldier Pass with a sketchy climb to the base of Coffee Pot, the prominent rock formation high above the area where the Coffee Pot Restaurant is located. On day 2, the group hiked to the top of Wilson Mountain, the highest mountain around Sedona. This 11-mile hike provided an impressive overlook of Sedona at the south end and a great view of Oak Creek Canyon and the San Francisco Peaks at the north end. The club enjoys great hikes all around the Valley and occasionally travels farther for short, overnight adventures such as this. Visit pchikers.org for more information and pictures.