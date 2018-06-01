PC Democratic Club hosts Hawaiian Luau

Judy Hart and Alisa Moore

Gentle ukulele tunes and flower leis greeted the more than 100 attendees to the club’s Hawaiian Luau on April 22. While temperatures outside soared over 90, it was cool and languid inside the Tuscany Falls Ballroom.

Prior to digging into the laden tables, Robert Conley, President of the PC Democratic Club, welcomed the crowd and led the blessing. A local Hawaiian restaurant catered the pulled pork and other delicious entrees while attendees provided the side dishes, desserts, drinks and salads.

The early background music was provided by Manny Fernandez and the post-picnic entertainment was provided by the Hanalei Ukulele Group from PebbleCreek. Irene Manalili, whose beautiful hula dances delighted the audience, even provided tips to those brave enough to go to the front of the room and learn from the expert! In between, we tried to solve puzzles, socialized and bought raffle tickets.

The raffle earned $200 for Hayden’s Hope Totes, an organization that provides tote bags to children being moved from their own homes into foster care. Each year the club selects a worthy organization in the community, solicits donations and holds events throughout the year to raise funds. This is the final raffle for the year and a check will be presented in the fall to Hayden’s Hope Totes for the total collected. Hayden’s Hope Totes serves children in Phoenix, Los Angeles, Kansas City, MO, and Pittsburgh, PA. For more information on this worthy cause, visit https://www.haydenshopetotes.org/.

Many thanks to the organizing committee, which included Irene Manalili (chair), Angela Cade, Jackie Smith and Judy Hart.