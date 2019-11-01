PC Ceramics Club gives back to the community

Susan Kice

For the past two years, the Ceramics Club has been making gifts for the New Life Center (NLC). In 2018, they made ceramic bud vases with silk flower arrangements and presented them to the moms at the center for Mother’s Day.

This year, they decided to focus on children. The members made Halloween ornaments for each of the 65 children who are currently living there. On Sept. 28, the club held a “Spooky Paint Party” where 20 members painted the ornaments. The Ceramics Club paid for the ornaments and the firings while the members shared their supplies, time and talent.

In addition, since October is officially Domestic Violence Prevention month, the club worked with the staff at NLC to send a message to the children that “hands aren’t meant for hitting!” To do this, a member of the club purchased plates and six volunteers went to the center and painted the children’s hands to make a handprint on the plates. The plates were then fired and returned to each child with a card bearing the message “hands aren’t meant for hitting!”

The “ceramicists” are looking forward to doing future projects to brighten the day of those less fortunate.