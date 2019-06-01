PC Art Club members selected for Goodyear art show

Charlene Romanos

The Goodyear Arts and Culture Commission invited local artists to submit their favorite 2D artwork for their spring show “Artists Choice,” exhibiting through May 3 at the Goodyear Branch Library. With over 75 submissions, 44 artists were selected, 12 of whom are members of the PebbleCreek Art Club. Sylvia Armstrong, David Day, Marlene Dobrin, Diana Horton Smith, Carol Jones, Candis Kloverstrom, Jane Myers, Marielle Ramsey, Cheri Block Sabraw and Lewis Stifter were among those who exhibited. A beautiful watercolor painting titled Vibrant Rose by Hilary Ficus was selected to be on the cover of the Exhibition brochure and Linda Strauss-Lewis used alcohol inks to create The Universe Expanding which received the Artist’s Choice award.

The next show Sunshine & Sunsets will run through August 2 at the Goodyear Branch Library, 14455 W. Van Buren, Goodyear, AZ. Go to www.goodyearaz.gov for library hours and other Arts & Culture information.