Patrol Report

Alarms All Other 12
Barking Dog 0
Animals Misc. 3
Animal Rules Leash 2
Animals Lost & Found 1
Auto Accidents 3
Bee Complaints 3
Cones Placed 2
Debris On Road 3
Damage to Property 4
Dead Animal Pickup 5
Disabled Vehicle 1
Disturbance 1
Dust Dirt Complaint 0
Escort Guest/Homeowner 2
Flat Tire Assistance 1
Gate Malfunctions 11
Golf Cart Tow 10
Golf Course Rules 2
Holiday or Sign Violations 11
Home Owner/Guest Assistance 14
House Vacation Watch 646
Jump Start 30
Lighting Rules 2
Lost and Found 1
Miscellaneous 28
Pool Rules 2
RFID’s Installed 90
Soliciting 1
Speeding Complaint by H/O 1
Suspicious Act/Person 7
Theft 2
Water Leak 41
Welfare Check 12
Weeds 2
Total Dispatches for Month 925
Violation/Courtesy Notices/Warnings
Driveway Parking 26
Disabled Parking Violations 2
Fire Lane Parking 1
Garage Door 70
Illegal Gate Entry 4
Expired Passes 30
RV Violations 9
Parking On Unpaved Surface 0
Street Parking 22
Trash Rules 66
Speeding Tickets/Warnings issued 11
Stop Sign Courtesy/Tickets Issued 17
Total 258
Gate #8 Construction Gate 720
Main HO Gates Count 56,074
Sun Damages Your Vehicles
This is the time of the year when it is most important to keep your vehicles in the garage.
When Your Vehicle Sits In Excess Heat:
* Paint is damaged beyond repair
* Seat upholstery fades and dries out
* Tires dry out and crack
* Hoses and belts in the engine break down
* Dashboards crack
* Temperature will rise above 160 degrees
* Car value drop dramatically
RV RULES AND REGULATIONS
At no time is anyone allowed to sleep in a RV.
Homeowner’s RVs can be parked in front of your home for up to two nights (48 Hours), within a seven day period.
Guest RV’s must be parked in the RV lot located in Eagles Nest for up to 72 hours in a 90 day period.