Patrol Report

Alarms All Other 12

Barking Dog 0

Animals Misc. 3

Animal Rules Leash 2

Animals Lost & Found 1

Auto Accidents 3

Bee Complaints 3

Cones Placed 2

Debris On Road 3

Damage to Property 4

Dead Animal Pickup 5

Disabled Vehicle 1

Disturbance 1

Dust Dirt Complaint 0

Escort Guest/Homeowner 2

Flat Tire Assistance 1

Gate Malfunctions 11

Golf Cart Tow 10

Golf Course Rules 2

Holiday or Sign Violations 11

Home Owner/Guest Assistance 14

House Vacation Watch 646

Jump Start 30

Lighting Rules 2

Lost and Found 1

Miscellaneous 28

Pool Rules 2

RFID’s Installed 90

Soliciting 1

Speeding Complaint by H/O 1

Suspicious Act/Person 7

Theft 2

Water Leak 41

Welfare Check 12

Weeds 2

Total Dispatches for Month 925

Violation/Courtesy Notices/Warnings

Driveway Parking 26

Disabled Parking Violations 2

Fire Lane Parking 1

Garage Door 70

Illegal Gate Entry 4

Expired Passes 30

RV Violations 9

Parking On Unpaved Surface 0

Street Parking 22

Trash Rules 66

Speeding Tickets/Warnings issued 11

Stop Sign Courtesy/Tickets Issued 17

Total 258

Gate #8 Construction Gate 720

Main HO Gates Count 56,074

Sun Damages Your Vehicles

This is the time of the year when it is most important to keep your vehicles in the garage.

When Your Vehicle Sits In Excess Heat:

* Paint is damaged beyond repair

* Seat upholstery fades and dries out

* Tires dry out and crack

* Hoses and belts in the engine break down

* Dashboards crack

* Temperature will rise above 160 degrees

* Car value drop dramatically

RV RULES AND REGULATIONS

At no time is anyone allowed to sleep in a RV.

Homeowner’s RVs can be parked in front of your home for up to two nights (48 Hours), within a seven day period.

Guest RV’s must be parked in the RV lot located in Eagles Nest for up to 72 hours in a 90 day period.