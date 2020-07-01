Patrol Report

Patrol Dispatched
Alarms All Other 2
Animals Misc. 2
Animal Rules Leash 4
Animals Lost & Found 2
Auto Accidents 2
Barking Dog 1
Bee Complaints 0
Cones Placed 2
Debris on Road 13
Damage to Property 1
Dead Animal Pick Up 23
Disabled Vehicle 2
Disturbance 6
Dust Dirt Complaint 1
Escort Guest/Homeowner 2
Flat Tire Assistance 3
Gate Malfunctions 19
Golf Cart Tow 10
Golf Course Rules 18
Holiday Decoration Violations 0
Home Owner/Guest Assistance 13
House Vacation Watch 252
Jump Start 31
Lighting Rules for Landscape or house 2
Lost and Found 1
Miscellaneous 44
Pool Rules 1
RFID’s Installed 72
Soliciting 2
Speeding Complaint by H/O 3
Suspicious Act/Person 6
Water Leak 15
Welfare Check 3
Weeds 18
Total Dispatches for Month 532
Violation/Courtesy Notices/Warnings
Driveway Parking 19
Disabled Parking Violations 3
Fire Lane Parking 2
Garage Door 78
Illegal Gate Entry 12
Expired Passes 1
RV Violations 5
Parking on Unpaved Surface 3
Street Parking 37
Trash Rules 47
Speeding Tickets/Warnings issued 11
Stop Sign Courtesy/Tickets Issued 26
Total 244
Gate number 8 Construction Gate 739
Main HO Gates Count 72,593
Pickup Truck Owners
Know the rules before you buy a new pickup. Article 4, paragraph (T) of the CCR’s covers the rules regarding truck size limits and driveway parking. No truck larger than 3/4 ton, 8-feet in length and 70-inches high may be parked in a driveway. It also can’t stick out into the street.