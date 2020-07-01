Generals, July 2020

Patrol Report

Patrol Dispatched

Alarms All Other        2

Animals Misc.        2

Animal Rules Leash        4

Animals Lost & Found        2

Auto Accidents        2

Barking Dog        1

Bee Complaints        0

Cones Placed        2

Debris on Road        13

Damage to Property        1

Dead Animal Pick Up        23

Disabled Vehicle        2

Disturbance        6

Dust Dirt Complaint        1

Escort Guest/Homeowner        2

Flat Tire Assistance        3

Gate Malfunctions        19

Golf Cart Tow        10

Golf Course Rules        18

Holiday Decoration Violations        0

Home Owner/Guest Assistance        13

House Vacation Watch        252

Jump Start        31

Lighting Rules for Landscape or house        2

Lost and Found        1

Miscellaneous        44

Pool Rules        1

RFID’s Installed        72

Soliciting        2

Speeding Complaint by H/O        3

Suspicious Act/Person        6

Water Leak        15

Welfare Check        3

Weeds        18

Total Dispatches for Month        532

Violation/Courtesy Notices/Warnings

Driveway Parking        19

Disabled Parking Violations        3

Fire Lane Parking        2

Garage Door        78

Illegal Gate Entry        12

Expired Passes        1

RV Violations        5

Parking on Unpaved Surface        3

Street Parking        37

Trash Rules        47

Speeding Tickets/Warnings issued        11

Stop Sign Courtesy/Tickets Issued        26

Total        244

Gate number 8 Construction Gate        739

Main HO Gates Count        72,593

Pickup Truck Owners

Know the rules before you buy a new pickup. Article 4, paragraph (T) of the CCR’s covers the rules regarding truck size limits and driveway parking. No truck larger than 3/4 ton, 8-feet in length and 70-inches high may be parked in a driveway. It also can’t stick out into the street.