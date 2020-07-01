Patrol Report

Patrol Dispatched

Alarms All Other 2

Animals Misc. 2

Animal Rules Leash 4

Animals Lost & Found 2

Auto Accidents 2

Barking Dog 1

Bee Complaints 0

Cones Placed 2

Debris on Road 13

Damage to Property 1

Dead Animal Pick Up 23

Disabled Vehicle 2

Disturbance 6

Dust Dirt Complaint 1

Escort Guest/Homeowner 2

Flat Tire Assistance 3

Gate Malfunctions 19

Golf Cart Tow 10

Golf Course Rules 18

Holiday Decoration Violations 0

Home Owner/Guest Assistance 13

House Vacation Watch 252

Jump Start 31

Lighting Rules for Landscape or house 2

Lost and Found 1

Miscellaneous 44

Pool Rules 1

RFID’s Installed 72

Soliciting 2

Speeding Complaint by H/O 3

Suspicious Act/Person 6

Water Leak 15

Welfare Check 3

Weeds 18

Total Dispatches for Month 532

Violation/Courtesy Notices/Warnings

Driveway Parking 19

Disabled Parking Violations 3

Fire Lane Parking 2

Garage Door 78

Illegal Gate Entry 12

Expired Passes 1

RV Violations 5

Parking on Unpaved Surface 3

Street Parking 37

Trash Rules 47

Speeding Tickets/Warnings issued 11

Stop Sign Courtesy/Tickets Issued 26

Total 244

Gate number 8 Construction Gate 739

Main HO Gates Count 72,593

Pickup Truck Owners

Know the rules before you buy a new pickup. Article 4, paragraph (T) of the CCR’s covers the rules regarding truck size limits and driveway parking. No truck larger than 3/4 ton, 8-feet in length and 70-inches high may be parked in a driveway. It also can’t stick out into the street.