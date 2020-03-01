Patrol Report
Patrol Dispatched
Alarms All Other 2
Animal Rules 7
Animals Lost & Found 4
Auto Accidents 3
Barking Dog 0
Bee Complaints 0
Debris on Road 1
Damage to Property 2
Dead Animal Pick Up 3
Disabled Vehicle 2
Disturbance 1
Dust Dirt Complaint 0
Flat Tire Assistance 2
Gate Malfunctions 13
Golf Cart Tow 14
Golf Course Rules 28
Holiday Decoration Violations 1
Home Owner/Guest Assistance 9
House Vacation Watch 265
Jump Start 19
Miscellaneous 35
Pool Rules 0
RFID’s Installed 113
Soliciting 2
Speeding Complaint by H/O 2
Suspicious Act/Person 7
Water Leak 12
Welfare Check 5
Weeds 7
Total Dispatches for Month 524
Violation/Courtesy Notices/Warnings
Driveway Parking 30
Disabled Parking Violations 5
Fire Lane Parking 2
Garage Door 71
Illegal Gate Entry 8
Expired Passes 0
RV Lot Violations 11
Parking on Unpaved Surface 0
Street Parking 31
Trash Rules 36
Speeding Tickets/Warnings Issued 16
Stop Sign Courtesy/Tickets Issued 26
Reminders
As spring arrives, so do our visitors with their children on spring break. Let’s keep them safe and let them have a good time with grandma and grandpa. This does not mean to let them drive the golf cart. Driving a golf cart requires a driver’s license. It has happened before that a grandchild has been driving a golf cart and an accident has occurred. The liability lies with the owner of the cart. Be safe, be smart, and have a good time with our guests.
Eagle’s Nest remains closed to everyone except the workers.