Patrol Report

Patrol Dispatched

Alarms All Other 2

Animal Rules 7

Animals Lost & Found 4

Auto Accidents 3

Barking Dog 0

Bee Complaints 0

Debris on Road 1

Damage to Property 2

Dead Animal Pick Up 3

Disabled Vehicle 2

Disturbance 1

Dust Dirt Complaint 0

Flat Tire Assistance 2

Gate Malfunctions 13

Golf Cart Tow 14

Golf Course Rules 28

Holiday Decoration Violations 1

Home Owner/Guest Assistance 9

House Vacation Watch 265

Jump Start 19

Miscellaneous 35

Pool Rules 0

RFID’s Installed 113

Soliciting 2

Speeding Complaint by H/O 2

Suspicious Act/Person 7

Water Leak 12

Welfare Check 5

Weeds 7

Total Dispatches for Month 524

Violation/Courtesy Notices/Warnings

Driveway Parking 30

Disabled Parking Violations 5

Fire Lane Parking 2

Garage Door 71

Illegal Gate Entry 8

Expired Passes 0

RV Lot Violations 11

Parking on Unpaved Surface 0

Street Parking 31

Trash Rules 36

Speeding Tickets/Warnings Issued 16

Stop Sign Courtesy/Tickets Issued 26

Reminders

As spring arrives, so do our visitors with their children on spring break. Let’s keep them safe and let them have a good time with grandma and grandpa. This does not mean to let them drive the golf cart. Driving a golf cart requires a driver’s license. It has happened before that a grandchild has been driving a golf cart and an accident has occurred. The liability lies with the owner of the cart. Be safe, be smart, and have a good time with our guests.

Eagle’s Nest remains closed to everyone except the workers.