March 2020, Generals

Patrol Report

Patrol Dispatched        

Alarms All Other        2

Animal Rules         7

Animals Lost & Found        4

Auto Accidents        3

Barking Dog        0

Bee Complaints        0

Debris on Road        1

Damage to Property        2

Dead Animal Pick Up        3

Disabled Vehicle        2

Disturbance        1

Dust Dirt Complaint        0

Flat Tire Assistance        2

Gate Malfunctions        13

Golf Cart Tow        14

Golf Course Rules        28

Holiday Decoration Violations        1

Home Owner/Guest Assistance        9

House Vacation Watch        265

Jump Start        19

Miscellaneous        35

Pool Rules        0

RFID’s Installed        113

Soliciting        2

Speeding Complaint by H/O        2

Suspicious Act/Person        7

Water Leak        12

Welfare Check        5

Weeds        7

Total Dispatches for Month        524

Violation/Courtesy Notices/Warnings

Driveway Parking        30

Disabled Parking Violations        5

Fire Lane Parking        2

Garage Door        71

Illegal Gate Entry        8

Expired Passes        0

RV Lot Violations        11

Parking on Unpaved Surface        0

Street Parking        31

Trash Rules        36

Speeding Tickets/Warnings Issued        16

Stop Sign Courtesy/Tickets Issued        26

Reminders

As spring arrives, so do our visitors with their children on spring break. Let’s keep them safe and let them have a good time with grandma and grandpa. This does not mean to let them drive the golf cart. Driving a golf cart requires a driver’s license. It has happened before that a grandchild has been driving a golf cart and an accident has occurred. The liability lies with the owner of the cart. Be safe, be smart, and have a good time with our guests.

Eagle’s Nest remains closed to everyone except the workers.