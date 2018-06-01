Passion Tennis Team completes first year in WITL

Pat Ingalls

PebbleCreek Passion tennis team completed its inaugural season in fifth place in the 13-team B3 division of the Women’s Interclub Tennis League.

“We’re a new team focused on teamwork, togetherness, camaraderie and improving our skills right along throughout the season — being competitive, but having fun while we do it,” said Pat Ingalls, team captain.

“We’ve learned a lot,” Vikki Constable, co-captain, said, “by facing a variety of play styles – against players who often are younger in age. That has helped us improve our court skills.”

More than 1,200 women, ages 21 and up, compete throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area in the WITL’s 10 divisions. Season matches run from late September to mid-April.