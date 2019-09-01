Meals of Joy, a nonprofit senior meal delivery program, will host its annual fundraising gala on Saturday, October 12, 2019. The third annual Party for Joy is themed “A Roaring ’20s Affair” and will be held in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom at PebbleCreek in Goodyear, AZ from 5:30-10:00 p.m. The event will feature live music from jazz ensemble Trio Salado, cocktails, dinner, an auction, and other fun activities.

Each year, the gala recognizes individuals who make a significant impact on the local senior community. This year’s distinguished Community Impact honorees are Arizona State Representative Joanne Osborne and Buckeye Mayor Jackie Meck. “The individuals chosen for this year’s Community Impact award embody the true spirit of community leadership and dedication to those in need. Both have served the West Valley in leadership roles tirelessly for years to ensure that we are making the community we live in the best it can be,” said Meals of Joy Founder Larry Cervarich.

Event proceeds will benefit the fund that helps to provide the lower income seniors with freshly-made meals delivered directly to their homes. The ballroom at PebbleCreek is located at 16262 W. Clubhouse Drive in Goodyear, AZ. Party for Joy tickets will be available for $80 each until September 15 (price will increase to $95 after September 15). Each table seats ten guests. Sponsorship opportunities are also available, with package options that include reserved seating. Please visit the Meals of Joy website for more details, http://www.scosic.org/party-gala.

Meals of Joy was founded as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 2015 to offer fresh, delicious, and hand-delivered meals to seniors who are unable to cook for themselves or are on a limited budget. Currently, Meals of Joy provides freshly-made, healthy and ready to eat meals to seniors Monday through Friday. Meal price is determined by income and meals are delivered to locations throughout the West Valley, and wherever volunteer drivers are available. Since its inception, the program has grown steadily in client numbers and now more than 800 meals a month are being delivered to seniors. For more information, please call 623-594-9588 or email info@scosic.org.