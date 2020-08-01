Christopher Mucha

Pandemic golf has required a number of challenges and changes here at PebbleCreek. In starting back with club play, PCM9GA, the Golfing Niners, invited our own pros to join with us for a relaxing nine holes of golf. Dave Vader and Ronnie Decker participated in the activities on June 11, with Dave Vader walking away with the low gross score of the day, a 3 under par 33. Results for the two regular golf days during the month of June were as follows:

June 4

Low Gross Scores: Richard McCurdy, 39; Fred Schmidt, 40; John Craven, 41; Bill Gray, 42; and Chris Mucha and Randy Cheek, 43

Low Net Winners ($15 each): Bill Gray, Net 29; Rick Fulton, Ted McGovern, and John Craven, Net 34

June 11

Low Gross Scores: Dave Vader, 33; Richard McCurdy, 37; Randy Cheek, 38; and Fred Schmidt, James Mitchell, Bill Lansing, and Doyle Blaylock, 39

Low Net Winners ($15 each): Ray Bender, Fred Schwarz, and Doyle Blaylock, Net 33; James Mitchell, Net 35