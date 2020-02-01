Our Town Opens This Month

Laurie Farquhar

“Do any human beings ever realize life while they live it – every minute?”

That simple question is at the heart of Thornton Wilder’s play, Our Town and this Pulitzer Prize-winning work is coming to PebbleCreek later this month.

PC Players will present Our Town for four nights only from Wednesday, Feb. 26 to Saturday, Feb. 29. Tickets are $16.50 which includes the service fee and they may be purchased either online or at the box office. To purchase online, go to the HOA website, at www.pebblecreekhoa.org. Click on “Things to Do” at the top of the page and then scroll down to “Ticket Sales”. No log in password is needed. VISA and MasterCard are accepted. Box office sales are in the Renaissance Theater lobby, every Tuesday and Friday, 8 to 10 a.m.

Our Town explores life in the small fictional town of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire from 1901 to 1913. With the help of the “Stage Manager”, the audience follows two families, the Gibbs and the Webbs, as they go about their daily activities during these years. Even though there is no set and there are no props, there is the feeling that this is a celebration of the mundane details of everyday life. It is the story of every town around the world.

Our Town premiered more than 80 years ago and it continues to captivate audiences across the globe. According to the Pulitzer Prize Organization, it has been translated into 30 languages and is performed at least once a day somewhere in the world. Come see why Our Town is more than just a nostalgic look at life in small town America more than 100 years ago. It is a reminder of the importance of taking time to “stop and smell the roses” because life is short.