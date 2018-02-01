It’s open house time at Railroad Club

Bruce Petrarca

It is holiday time: Thanksgiving, the year-end holidays, spring break. That also brings out our open houses for PCMRC. We schedule open houses around holidays because that’s when folks tend to visit Arizona.

We have just come off our first two for this season. One on Black Friday and the other on Boxing Day (12/26). I think they were both successful. I have to add that disclaimer, as Linda and I had been on a 12-hour journey from Santiago, Chile to Phoenix, arriving home just about when the Boxing Day event started.

One of the big draws this year was the addition of a “big train” courtesy of PC resident, Martha Urbin. She and her husband, Steve, have been providing rides for kids of all ages and sizes throughout the Eagle’s Nest parking lot. Thanks a bunch, Martha.

There is one last opportunity this season to see all the trains running. Good Friday, March 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

We are at the Activities Center out front of the Eagle’s Nest clubhouse. We don’t just do open houses—we work on models, go to lunch, etc.

Every Tuesday and Thursday morning, come on by! Go to lunch with us. Join the club.