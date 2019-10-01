One world, many stories – Meet The Authors event October 9

Sherri VanSchaick, Creative Arts coordinator

“One World, Many Stories.” The Creative Arts 2019 Meet the Authors event will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 3 p.m. in the Coyote Room at the Creative Arts Center. This popular event includes a short reading by several authors from a selection of their most recent book.

Also, guests will be provided with the opportunity to visit with the authors at their table after the readings. Copies of the books will be available for a personal signing and can be purchased in the Expressions Gallery. Guests will be able to ask the authors questions about their journey to publication. In addition, each author will donate their book for a door prize raffle.

Please arrive by 3 p.m. to avoid disrupting the reading sessions. One-on-one discussions with the authors and mingling with your PebbleCreek neighbors and friends will continue until 6 p.m.

Key times

* Coyote Room: Author introduction/reading – 3 p.m.

* Diamondback Room: Reception/book signing – 4:30 p.m.

* Expression Gallery will be open for purchases until 6 p.m.

PebbleCreek authors and the books they will be reading

Dr. Joseph Bessing – Rejection from the Root

Art Blum – And Another Thing

Kiki Chalupnik – Innocent Deception

Judith Driscoll – Shocked Silent

David Hand – Animation Pioneer

Carol Horan – A Family’s Secret

Rodney Jackson – My Proven System for Selling Homes Fast for Top Dollar

Marsha Macy – How You Came to Us

Dr. Nancy Phipps – The Bug Band (illustrator)

Dr. Donna Reimer-Becker – The Big Bug Band

Tom Struve- Deckhand Days

Shannon Tyree – Love Stories

David Wilson- The Dresden Manuscripts