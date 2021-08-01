Nothing Changes if Nothing Changes

A.A. Serenity Group

* Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength, and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from alcoholism.

* The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop drinking.

* There are no dues or fees for A.A. membership; we are self-supporting through our own contributions.

* A.A. is not allied with any sect, denomination, politics, organization, or institution; does not wish to engage in any controversy; neither endorses nor opposes any causes.

* Our primary purpose is to stay sober and help other alcoholics to achieve sobriety.

PebbleCreek residents and their guests are welcome to attend the Serenity Group in the Milan Room at the Tuscany Clubhouse on Sundays and Tuesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Contact [email protected]om or [email protected] for more information.