Northstar provides new features for homeowners

Northstar is a leading provider of business management software for private clubs and community associations. Their state-of-the-art community management software system is being rolled out in all Robson Communities (RCI) this year to maximize operational efficiencies. Northstar offers enhanced financial reporting and increased capabilities in managing business operations such as accounting, food and beverage operations and golf management along with many other enhancements for HOA operations.

The transition to Northstar is a large and ongoing project that began in April 2017 with the expectation that first phase of system hardware and software will be implemented in August. RCI is paying for the cost of the installation and management of the project. “We will be the fourth RCI property to convert to the Northstar system,” noted Priscilla Wardlow, PebbleCreek Director of Technology.

“In addition to offering enhanced financial reporting and increased capabilities in managing our HOA operations, the Northstar system provides the opportunity for many enhancements for our residents,” commented Priscilla. “In time, we’ll have one location to access tee times, dining reservations, events and profile information and on-line statements for dues and other charges, making it simple and easy for everyone!” As part of this transition, residents will get new homeowner cards that are compatible with the new system.

Later this summer, the new homeowner cards will begin to be available. In addition to being used for identification, the new cards have the potential to be used for expanded charging privileges; some areas that may be included are buying tickets for Activities Office events and purchasing items in the Creative Arts Gallery and the Pro Shops.

Prior to distribution of the new cards, homeowners will be asked to verify their contact and billing information. This will be done via an online form and if a homeowner doesn’t have a computer, it can be done in person. More information on this process will be made available soon on the website, in the clubhouses, and in PebbleNews.

The Computer Room in the Activities Center has been equipped with Northstar software and staff training is underway. “We are excited about consolidating all our databases and having one system that will integrate so many areas of HOA business. It’s going to make a real difference in the homeowner experience – and that is something everyone can get excited about.” shared Wardlow who, along with Trudy Shaffer, HOA Finance Operations Manager, is the on-site coordinator for the Northstar project.