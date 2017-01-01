News from the PebbleCreek Shalom Club

Laurie Rosenbloom

Wishing everyone a happy and healthy New Year! The start of the New Year also brings about changes to our Shalom Club Board of Directors.

* President – Carl Schatz

* Vice President – Judy Ruck

* Events Co-Chairs – Gail Brubaker and Joan Grube

* Hospitality and Membership Updates – Co-Chairs Ann Silverstein and Marsha Taplin

The new board will be sworn in by acclamation at the general meeting.

We finished this year with a festive Chanukah Party where over 100 people attended. It was an evening of good food, music, dancing and of course, good friends. Who could ask for more?

Looking forward to a wonderful new year with many exciting events!

Join us on Sunday, January 8 at the Phoenix Art Museum. The exhibit features Emphatics: Avant-Garde Fashion from 1963-2013. Lunch is also planned for those who are interested.

Our last golf outing was so well received that we’re planning another game at Palm Valley late January, early February. Look for information on the website.

We meet once a month on the third Sunday of each month in the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom. We will start our January meeting at 6:00 p.m.

Check out our website for additional information on events and to sign up for activities: Pcshalomclub.org

Interested in joining? Please contact Lil Wattenberg at wattys@cox.net or 623-536-6245.