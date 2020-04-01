News From The Sky: Many Ways to Volunteer at America’s Friendliest Airport®

David J. Ramirez, Public Information Officer

Looking for a great way to meet new people in a vibrant, dynamic setting? Sky Harbor offers an array of volunteering opportunities that are year-round and diverse in a multifaceted setting.

The Navigator program consists of a group of volunteers known as Navigators who assist airport travelers by answering questions, providing directions, and just being friendly. It’s their mission to make our guests’ experience at Sky Harbor, faster, easier, and more enjoyable.

It’s easy to become a Navigator. The simple requirements include:

* Great communications skills

* Year-round resident of Arizona

* Able to commit to one, four-hour shift per week

* Stamina to complete four hours of service with one 20-minute break

* Able to pass an FBI screening and qualify for an airport security badge

You might have noticed a Navigator while visiting PHX Sky Harbor. They’re hard to miss with their purple jackets, “Ask Me” buttons, and friendly faces.

In addition, the Teen Navigator volunteer program is returning this summer to help high school and college students while also helping customers at America’s Friendliest Airport®.

For six weeks beginning in June, students who are at least 14 years old can volunteer alongside experienced Navigators at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in weekly four-hour shifts.

It’s a great way for a student to fulfill a service-learning requirement and see firsthand how the Airport drives Arizona’s economic engine.

Moreover, the chapel at PHX, as part of the Compassion Corner, is expanding and seeking caring individuals to serve as PHX chaplains who would enjoy serving the traveling public, as well as airport and airline employees. Lay people, as well as ministers and priests, are welcome to join the team.

To apply for or learn more about these opportunities, visit skyharbor.com/volunteer or call 602-273-4017.