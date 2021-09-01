News from the Shalom Club

Ronnie Levine

The Shalom Club is looking forward to celebrating the upcoming 2021 High Holiday services. Led by Rabbi David Mayer, Rosh Hashanah service will be held on Sept. 7, Kol Nidre evening service on Sept. 15, and Yom Kippur morning service on Sept. 16. All services will be held in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom. For more information, contact Gloria Kornbluth at [email protected]

The Shalom Club is excited to have so many new members join us in all the new activities we have planned for 2021-22.

For information on membership in the Shalom Club, contact our membership chair, Willa Kravitz, at 215-850-3998 or [email protected] If you’d like a copy of our newsletter, The Voice, contact Jill Burnham at [email protected] or Ronnie Levine at [email protected]