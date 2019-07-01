News From Robson Reserve

Robson Reserve now leasing

The anticipation is over! Robson Reserve, an incredible new luxury senior community, is officially open and leasing to future residents. The community is perfect for those that want to live a low-maintenance lifestyle in a resort-style setting. Amongst the six innovative floorplans, the Cholla has been a popular choice for new residents.

The one-bedroom Cholla includes many popular features like premium flooring, individually controlled heat and air, and an in-suite washer and dryer. The kitchen includes gorgeous quartz countertops, full-size stainless steel appliances like the GE ® side-by-side refrigerator and the GE ® built-in dishwasher, as well as designer cabinets. The kitchen overlooks a roomy living area which provides access to a private patio/balcony and storage.

Another popular floorplan at Robson Reserve is the Ironwood. Featuring 1,184 sq. ft., the Ironwood is perfect for those seeking more than one bedroom. This living space offers two bedrooms, both connected to a large closet and bathroom. The designer kitchen is open to the generous living room that connects to the spacious patio/balcony featuring additional storage.

In addition to the incredible floorplans, Robson Reserve offers luxury resort amenities such as a theatre, internet cafe, bar and lounge, art gallery, game room and multi-purpose room. The community also features other impressive amenities such as a sparkling resort-style pool, fitness center, a full-service salon and a bark park. With low-maintenance living spaces, Robson Reserve residents are able to spend more time enjoying these fabulous amenities instead of keeping up with home maintenance.

Robson Reserve offers outstanding leasing options for independent and assisted living to fit a variety of resident needs. There are currently more than 60 residences reserved and interest in the community continues to grow. Make an appointment today to tour the community and reserve the apartment of your dreams. To learn more about this luxury senior community, visit www.RobsonReserve.com or call 623-535-1613.

Freedom of living independently

Owning a home can be a lot of work, especially if there’s much more space than you need. Home repairs, cleaning and routine maintenance can all take a lot of time. At Robson Reserve, a new luxury senior community, our goal is to provide resort-style living residences that are high-quality and low-maintenance. This offers our residents the freedom of living independently and allows them to spend more time enjoying the pool or any of our other impressive amenities. This incredible independent and assisted living community allows residents to maintain an active lifestyle, keep existing social networks, enjoy new opportunities and experience the quality service and care the community has to offer.

Robson Reserve provides independence, location, comfort and convenience, all in one place. The all-inclusive community features independent and assisted living residences featuring innovative floor plans that provide a great use of space and top of the line GE ® appliances. Our senior apartments make it easy for residents to enjoy luxury resort living without the burdens of home upkeep and maintenance.

In addition to the six innovative floorplans, Robson Reserve features upscale dining, scheduled transportation, 24-hour emergency response, housekeeping and so much more. The community also boasts resort-style amenities such as a sparkling pool, game and billiard room, library, salon services, a theater and a bar and lounge. In addition, the community fosters socialization, health and wellness, nutrition and excursions so you can live the life you deserve.

Robson Reserve is more than a community; it is peace of mind for your next stage of life. It provides residents and family members the security that as your needs change, there are a variety of services available to ensure those needs are met. Different levels of care can be customized for each individual, all of which are provided by certified caregivers and a dedicated team.

There are currently more than 60 residences reserved and interest in the community continues to grow. Schedule a tour today and start living independently! Call 623-535-1613 or visit www.RobsonReserve.com.