New Year’s Eve celebration

Carolyn Suttles

The Desert Mashie Golf Club cordially invites you and a guest to attend our annual New Year’s Eve dinner dance in the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom on Tuesday, Dec 31. Come out and enjoy a great dinner, dancing with DJ Miko, more than $2,000 in raffle prizes, a champagne toast, late night hors d’oeuvres, and lots of dancing.

The fun starts at 6:30 p.m. with no-host cocktails, and the cost is $60 for a fantastic evening. Go to desertmashie.org, click on “Events,” to register. Your choice of meals is beef, chicken, or grilled salmon. Enter your food selection in the “Notes to the event director” and you are all set. The attire is black and white. We look forward to you joining us.

For additional information, contact Carolyn Suttles at 623-535-1988 or bayne0312@gmail.com.