New record for Shop with a Cop program

Suzanne Butler, Publicity

For the ninth year in a row, the 22nd annual Fall Home and Garden Tour was sold out! And what a fun day it was, with the continuous caravan of golf carts and cars traveling from one lovely home on the Tour to the next! Thank you, PebbleCreek, for your support of the City of Goodyear’s Shop with a Cop program!

A new record of over $12,000 was raised through ticket sales and donations. The Home Tour Committee and City of Goodyear Police Department thank all of you that attended the tour and so generously gave donations.

The Shop with a Cop event will be held on Saturday, December 8 at approximately 8:30 a.m. at the Walmart Super Store on Estrella Parkway. We invite all of you to attend.

Teachers, police officers and crisis center staff choose Goodyear children-in-need to participate in the program. A police officer escorts each child through the store to select items they would like to buy. These children have little to nothing, but often choose to spend their money on other family members. It is a heart-warming experience to see the excitement and joy in their faces.

Goodyear Chief of Police, Jerry Geier, met with homeowners and volunteers prior to the tour and expressed his appreciation for all our community does to make Shop with a Cop an annual event.

This event would not be possible without the PebbleCreek homeowners that graciously opened their homes to be on the tour. The Committee would like to personally thank each of them! Your kindness in giving people in our community the opportunity to tour your homes and your time to prepare your homes is deeply appreciated.

This year’s homeowners are Leslie and Wayne Gearig, Joy Leber, Tori Benz-Hillstrom and Kevin Hillstrom, Jackie Brandt, Jill and John Derkits, Mary Lynne Carson and Bruce Burris.

Many thanks to the host and hostesses who volunteered their time to ensure the success of this year’s tour. We could not have done it without your help!

A special thanks to the Activities Office and Tuscany Falls Front Desk for ticket sales assistance. Thanks also to Brian Day BDM Printing for printing the program tickets and to Mary Couzens for generously donating the printing cost. Thank you also to Melissa Gonzales, Food and Beverage Director, for assisting with the homeowner reception.

Plans are already underway for the 23rd annual Fall Home and Garden Tour on November 2, 2019. Please consider offering your home to be featured on the tour next year. Contact Barbara Hockert at bhockert@me.com or 303-550-9790 for information.

Committee Members are Wally Campbell, Chairman; Barbara Hockert, Homes and Homeowners; Charlotte Krause, Hosts and Hostesses/Ticket sales and Suzanne Butler, Publicity/Program. Special helpers on the day of the tour were Janis Korba, Lynn Bishop-Pidcock, Sue and Jerry White.