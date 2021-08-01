New Fitness Class Available – Ageless Movement

Melissa Kallett

Get ready to improve your life! Improve your ability to walk, run, cycle, garden, and play with the grandkids. Improve your pickleball, tennis, and golf game. It doesn’t matter your activity, this new Ageless Movement class will help you deal with nagging aches, pains, and tightness, and it will help you continue to lead an active life.

Ageless Movement will help you rediscover the body’s natural alignment. You will learn how the body works as a unit, and, because muscles tell bones where to go, your posture can be improved for a better quality of life. You will experience gentle corrective and functional exercises that act as a stimulus to target muscle imbalances and lack of mobility anywhere in the body. These exercises will help restore proper joint alignment and function, balance, endurance, and strength. The class will consist of standing, sitting, and floor work, along with active class walking to focus on gait pattern and motor skills.

The class will be taught by our new instructor Gina Odom, a certified Postural Alignment Specialist. She states, “I’m excited to share my skills to help you live an active, pain-free life regardless of your age. I’ve been passionate about health and fitness for many years and through this journey I found postural therapy and functional movement that changed my life. I have had back pain that limited my daily activities and sports and have tried various programs with limited relief, until I was introduced to The Egoscue Method. It changed my life allowing pain free motion.” Now she’s ready to instruct and help you. Additionally, her passion for golf led her to get certified by the Titleist Performance Institute.

This new class will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. in the Tuscany Fitness Studios starting in August. Reservations are required for this and all fitness classes (though walk-ins are allowed if class space allows). Reserve your spot at www.supersaas.com/schedule/login/PebbleCreek_Fitness.

Give the class a try and start on the road to a pain-free quality of life.