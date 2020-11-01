Men’s Fellowship to Honor Veterans at November 4 Meeting

Curt Zimmerman, Publicity

On Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 a.m., the Men’s Christian Fellowship of PebbleCreek (MCFPC) will have its general membership meeting via Zoom with a presentation by guest speaker Jack Gregory. To honor Veterans Day, Jack will bring a message that highlights God’s blessings to America, and the sacrifices made by citizens to preserve those blessings.

Jack Gregory is a former Air Force fighter pilot who served 29 years on active duty in assignments throughout the United States, Germany, and South Korea. In his final assignment, he served as the deputy commander of the Eleventh Air Force in Alaska, preparing Alaska assigned air forces for combat and worldwide deployment, and providing air defense for the protection of Alaskan airspace. Retiring from active duty as a colonel, Jack continued his service with the Air Force as the civilian chief of staff for the Air Force Test Center, an organization that oversees the developmental flight testing of many of the Department of Defense’s newest aircraft. In June 2014, Jack was appointed as a senior executive on the management team of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Neil Armstrong Flight Research Center in California. He retired from NASA at the end of July 2019, and he and his wife Ada moved to the PebbleCreek community immediately thereafter. They are members of Maranatha Baptist Church in Peoria.

For those interested in joining the meeting, please contact Men’s Fellowship President Igor Shpudejko at shpudejko@aol.com or 602-384-6496. You will receive an invitation via email with a link and passcode to join the Zoom meeting. The meeting will start at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 4.

At the group’s October meeting, Igor gave a presentation on our nation’s Christian Heritage, describing how the Christian faith impacted the birth of our country and the faith of our founders.

The MCFPC meets the first Wednesday of each month, and all men of PebbleCreek are welcome to participate.