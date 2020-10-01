Men’s Fellowship Meeting Planned for October 7

Curt Zimmerman, Publicity

On Wednesday, Oct. 7, the Men’s Christian Fellowship of PebbleCreek, (MCFPC) will have its first general membership meeting via Zoom, with a presentation by Igor Shpudejko. The membership’s new president will speak to members and guests on the topic of “Our Nation’s Christian Heritage.” He will discuss how the Christian faith impacted the birth of our country and the faith of its founders; how the American system of government was founded upon the principles of Christianity; how early documents like the Mayflower Compact laid the moral foundation for the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.

The new president grew up in upstate New York where he graduated from Syracuse University and received a commission in the USAF. After spending five years in the Air Force, Igor attended the University of Denver where he received an MBA. Following a long career in sales and marketing with various health care companies, Igor started a private practice as a career coach. While helping many individuals with their careers, Igor was involved in various church ministries and leadership positions.

The MCFPC recently mourned the passing of its president and co-founder, Tom Chapman, who, with Lee Ayers, founded the organization nearly 16 years ago. Tom died Aug. 21 and was a true man of God, who conducted Bible studies and mentored men. Tom grew up in Indiana and graduated from Wheaton College. Upon graduation, Tom entered the U.S. Air Force as a 2nd Lt. and flew various aircraft. He retired from the USAF as a Major and went to work for the Atlanta Journal in the computer department. Tom married Inge in 1984 and moved to PebbleCreek in 2002, where he served as an elder in the PebbleCreek Community Church. The membership extends our sympathies to Inge and the Chapman family.

For those interested in joining the meeting, please contact Igor at Ishpudejko@aol.com or 602-384-6496, and register by Oct. 2. On Oct. 5, after having registered, you will receive an invitation via email with a link and passcode to join the Zoom meeting. The meeting will start at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 7.

The MCFPC meets the first Wednesday of each month and all men of PebbleCreek are welcome to participate.