Men’s Fellowship Assists Food Bank

Curt Zimmerman, Publicity

As a community outreach project, the Men’s Christian Fellowship of PebbleCreek (MCFPC) recently volunteered at St. Mary’s Food Bank in Surprise. The group sorted over 2000 lbs. and 200 boxes of canned goods, packaged meals, and fruit donations, assisting the community-based organization feed hungry families in the area.

St. Mary’s Food Bank serves nine of Arizona’s 15 counties,distributing food to hundreds of non-profit partners across the state. They include food pantries, dining halls, and homeless shelters. St. Mary’s Kids Café, School Pantry, and Backpack programs help feed hungry children in our communities. The foodbank was named as one of the top 100 charities in the 21st annual Forbes Top Charities in 2019.

For more information on volunteering or for general information on how you can help, call 602-242-FOOD (3663).

The MCFPC is a group of 130 Christian men that convene a monthly program the first Wednesday of each month with a guest speaker on Christian faith.