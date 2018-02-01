The Men’s Christian Fellowship update: February 7 meeting

Larry Gleason

On January 3, 13 men from the Men’s Christian Fellowship of PebbleCreek traveled to Surprise to spend the morning volunteering at the St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance (SMFBA). Along with other volunteers, much was accomplished during the morning’s work which included checking expiration dates on incoming food and then distributing food supplies to appropriate bins. SMFBA is a non-sectarian, non-profit organization and one of the largest food banks in the United States. They provide food supplies to many AZ churches, schools, and other food banks (including Aqua Fria in Goodyear). Additionally, SMFBA provides supplies to disaster areas (recently to Texas and to firefighters in California) and they also send personal products to U.S. military personnel deployed around the world. SMFBA welcomes any individuals or groups who wish to help at their facility.

The Men’s Christian Fellowship is very pleased to have Shelly Volk speaking at their February 7 meeting. He will be presenting an inspiring, insightful message titled “Sharing Your Faith with Others.” The meeting will be held at 7:30 a.m. in the Tuscany Falls Chianti Room. Coffee and pastries will be available for purchase at 7:00 in the Tuscany Falls Coffee Bar, adjacent to the Chianti Room. All men residing in PebbleCreek are invited to attend the meeting.

Shelly Volk has had an interesting walk with the Lord. As a Messianic Jew, Shelly believes that Jesus Christ is the true Messiah. In 1975 God called Shelly to leave an executive career on Wall Street to join the Ben Israel Ministries in northern Minnesota where he served for over eight years in a leadership role. In 1985 Shelly and his wife June were called to Phoenix to serve at Jewish Voice Broadcasts International. He was pastor of the Phoenix Messianic Congregation and preached the Gospel on radio and television. In 1987 Shelly was called to pastor an internationally known church in Paradise Valley, AZ. The congregation grew to more than 500 people and many Jewish people came to know Jesus Christ. In 2013 Shelly and June founded “Shelly and June Volk Ministries.” Based in Scottsdale, their mission is to bring Jesus to the Jewish people and prepare God’s people for the last days. The Men’s Christian Fellowship is fortunate to have Shelly speaking on a topic of high importance to all Christians.

At their March 7 meeting, the Men’s Christian Fellowship is delighted to have Rod Handley as their featured speaker. Rod is the founder/president of the “Character That Counts” ministry and has spoken across the nation to men, women and teenagers. A noted author of more than 20 books, Rod has also served as team chaplain for the Seattle SuperSonics and the Kansas Royals. More information will be forthcoming in the PebbleCreek Post and on the PC e-group about this opportunity to hear an outstanding Christian speaker.