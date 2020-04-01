Men’s Christian Fellowship Plans April Outreach

Curt Zimmerman, Publicity

The Men’s Christian Fellowship of PebbleCreek (MCFPC) will make its second visit this year to St. Mary’s Food Bank in Surprise. Volunteers are being solicited to assist with the sorting of donated canned goods and fresh fruit on April 15 from 9 to 11 a.m. Besides the food bank project, the organization has been offering financial assistance to local community organizations such as the Luke Air Force Base and the Estrella branch of the Salvation Army. Those interested in helping on April 15 should contact Bob Charlton at 989-859-3169 or rwc142@aol.com.

At the MCFPC March 4 meeting, a large turnout heard from retired Army Major General Denny Jackson as he shared his thoughts on how each of us can lead from our inner focus and remain relevant in our daily lives.

The group of 130 Christian men took time out during their business meeting to honor retiring directors Jim Beyers and Lee Ayers, some of the original founders of the organization, instrumental in guiding the fellowship in meeting, planning, and community outreach efforts.

Those in attendance were also blessed with two songs from Christian music artist Charlie Coleman.