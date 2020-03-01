Men are Climbing the Ladder on the Pickleball Courts

Cynthia Schwartz

Starting in mid-October and running until April, more than a hundred men participate in the PebbleCreek Pickleball Men’s Ladder. Ladder is an event intended to provide competitive matches between players of similar abilities.

Once a week, players in groups of four play a match of three games to 15 points. In the three games, each player will partner with each of the other three players. The outcome of the match is determined by each player’s total number of points scored in all three games. Players finish either first, second, third, or fourth based on their point total. The player with the most total points in the three games advances to the next higher group (climbs the ladder) and the player with the least points drops to the next lower rung on the ladder. Players are re-ranked each week according to match outcomes. Every player has the opportunity to win more points the next week and move up the ladder.

Ladder is a popular activity in PebbleCreek. It provides an opportunity for players to compete and improve their skills by trying to climb up the ladder. Tony Wells is the ladder captain for PCPB Club’s Men’s Ladder.

For more information on PCPB Men’s Ladder, click on “ladder” on “court reserve” or email Tony at tonywells1960@gmail.com.

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports, especially in active adult communities. The PebbleCreek Pickleball Club is the largest club in the United States and has over 1500 members. If you are interested in learning to play pickleball or joining the club, visit pcpickleball.org or come down to the courts!