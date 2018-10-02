Meet the Author event October 10

The 2018 Meet the Authors Reception will be held Wednesday, October 10, at 3:00 p.m. in the Creative Arts Center, Coyote Room. The PebbleCreek Creative Arts Council is sponsoring this auspicious authors afternoon event which includes a short reading by each author from a selection in their most recent book. Also, guests will be provided with the opportunity to visit with the authors at their table after the readings. Copies of all books will be available for a personal signing and can be purchased in the Expressions Gallery.

Guests are invited to ask authors questions about their journey to publication while enjoying a glass of wine and light refreshments. Authors have each donated a book to be entered into the door prize raffle.

Please arrive by 3:00 p.m. so that you do not disrupt the reading sessions. One-on-one discussions with the authors and mingling with your PebbleCreek neighbors and friends will continue until 6:00 p.m.

Authors and their books: Dr. Joseph Bessing: Rejection from the Root, Kiki Chalupnik: Worth the Wait, Judith Driscoll: Shocked Silent, David Hand: Animation Pioneer, Carol Horan: A Family’s Secret, Marsha Macy: How You Came to Us, Dr. Nancy Phipps: The Green Genie (illustrator), Dr. Donna Reimer-Becker: The Green Genie, Tom Struve: All About Towboats and David Wilson: The Dresden Manuscripts.