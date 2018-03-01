Meet the Artist Event March 23-24

Charlene Romanos

Where can you go to spend a delightful evening viewing the latest creative works of art, magnificent hand carved wood sculptures, all in appealing gallery settings, and enjoy a free glass of wine, too? Well, right here in PebbleCreek at the upcoming annual Meet the Artist event on Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24.

The Meet the Artist event showcases the talents of both the PC Art Club and Woodcarvers groups. The PC Art Club, with over 206 members, will present their newest and best pieces representing every art medium currently offered, from oils to watercolor, pastel to colored pencil, three dimensional through photography, with judging and awards in nine categories. The amazing talent and skills of members from the Woodcarvers group will again be on display, showing carved birds, animals, as well as Native American style carvings. The perfection and professionalism of the fresh, new work presented at this incredible event will certainly inspire and amaze you.

Friday evening, March 23, from 5:00–8:00 p.m., join us for the Opening Night Reception with complimentary refreshments and the chance to meet the artists exhibiting their art. On Saturday, March 24, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., artwork will continue to be available for viewing and/or purchase. For your convenience, you will be able to make purchases with VISA/MC/Discover cards, cash or check.

Meet the Artist will take place at the Tuscany Falls Creative Arts Building in both the Coyote and Quail Studios. As in the past, the Silent Auction with donated pieces from both Art Club and Woodcarvers Group, will be part of this event, with auction items on display beginning mid-March in one of the Gallery display windows.

The popular “People’s Choice” award will continue, with the show visitors voting for their favorite piece. There will be a winner from both the Art Club and Woodcrafters groups so be sure to cast your vote!

Please, mark your calendars so you won’t miss this fabulous event, we promise you will not be disappointed. Not only will you experience a most enjoyable evening but will also be supporting the art and talents of your neighbors, friends and members of the PebbleCreek community.