Meet the Artist event is even better this year

Linda Strauss-Lewis

Does this photograph look familiar? If it does, you may have been one of the hundreds of PebbleCreekers who attended and made Meet the Artist 2016 such a huge success. Well, this year’s event will be bigger and better (see below), so be sure to mark your calendars now.

Dates for 2017 – Friday, March 31, 2017 – Opening Night from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Coyote and Quail Studios in the Tuscany Falls Creative Arts Building.

Saturday, April 1, 2017 – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Enjoy a leisurely browse on Saturday. Almost all the pieces will still be on view, including those that may have sold on Friday night.

As always, Friday night will feature a Complimentary Wine and Snack Reception plus an opportunity to speak with the artists and view their new 2017 artwork. Also, we again invite you to vote for your favorite piece, giving a PebbleCreek artist the opportunity to win the coveted People’s Choice Award. And of course, we’ll have another large, versatile Silent Auction* where excellent bargains are to be had.

And that’s where the similarities end! This year we’ll be showcasing superb photography for the first time; some whimsical, some breathtaking in color and some exciting reminders of your past trips and cruises. Hmm, which area in your home is waiting to be adorned for your constant viewing enjoyment?

Also, there are new mediums being explored by artists across the world. Our PebbleCreek artists are not to be passed by! They’ve spent the year experimenting and perfecting these new art forms. These hot new, contemporary styles will make their debut as well this year.

The PebbleCreek Woodcarvers have been hard at work honing their skills into new pieces for your enjoyment and/or purchase. Is there a place for an aardvark, palomino or a brilliantly realistic bird on one of the shelves in your home?

And finally, this year we have two prestigious Art Judges bestowing First, Second and Third Place ribbons to the winners in many different mediums. It will be easy to spot the winners. Their ribbons will hang right on the artwork. See if your choices match the judges’ choices.

The PebbleCreek Art Club takes great pride in the accomplishments of its artists. I daresay that their art, which grows in competency and excitement every year, rivals the best art you’ll see on your gallery journeys around the world. Many of our artists are famous across the country, continually winning awards for their originality, execution and professionalism. Every year is a quantum leap from the year before. Prepare to be astounded – even simply joyous – being surrounded by what you see.

*A part of your Silent Auction purchase is always donated to a local art charity here in the West Valley.