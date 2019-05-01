Sandy Stephens

The PebbleCreek Ballroom Dance Club invites you to our May dance. “May I Have This Dance” is Friday, May 17, at the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom and is open to all residents. Come and join in on a night of ballroom dancing. A cash bar opens at 6:00 p.m. with dancing from 7:00–10:00 p.m. to the music of D. J. Wong. Dress code is Country Club Chic attire. Cost is $10 per person for members or $15 per person for non-members. Tickets will be on sale at the Eagle’s Nest kiosk from 10:00 a.m.–noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 30, May 2, 7, 9, 14 and at the door the night of the dance. Dave and Kathy Fredo and Michael and Sandy Stephens will host the last dance before a summer break.