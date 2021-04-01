Making Over Your Mood With Essential Oils

JoAnne Gaudioso

Maintaining a positive mood and attitude can be very challenging at times. Many of us have been struggling with that, particularly over the past year. Just as being in a good mood gives you a sense of happiness and well-being, bad moods can lead to negative feelings over time. When it comes to managing your mood, essential oils can help restore your emotional balance and improve your overall attitude in any situation.

10 Ways to Boost Your Mood Naturally

1. Get a good night’s sleep

2. Make sunshine a part of your day

3. Exercise regularly

4. Introduce healthier food options

5. Do something nice for someone

6. Use essential oils daily

7. Find a quiet place and meditate

8. Achieve a goal, big or small

9. Express gratitude daily

10. Try positive thinking

Calm/Balance

Worried

Diffuse cedarwood after a stressful day to relax the mind and the body.

Diffuse geranium to calm nerves.

Angry

Patchouli: Rub on temples or apply to the bottoms of feet to calm emotions.

Ylang Ylang: Put a few drops into an Epsom salt bath for relaxation

Stressed

Frankincense: Apply to bottoms of feet to relax and balance mood swings.

Roman Chamomile: Add one to two drops to herbal teas to soothe the body and the mind.

These are only a few of the oils that can help to makeover your mood.

Join me for a free Introduction to Oils class to learn about more oils that can help you to attain a positive mood and attitude. Classes this month are scheduled every Tuesday night (April 6, 13, 20, 27) at 6 p.m. via Zoom. For those of you who prefer a one-on-one class, that can be scheduled at your convenience.

I also have a special Make and Take class scheduled for Wednesday, April 28 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. There will be a cost for materials, which I supply to you. This class we will be making a bug spray.

To register for the class or request a small sample, contact JoAnne Gaudioso by phone or text at 480-225-5224 or by email at [email protected]