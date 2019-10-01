Lunch Bunch One celebrates 20 years

Jo Schaefer

On July 17, 1999, our first luncheon was held at Tessa’s Tea and Treasures in Phoenix. We celebrated ten years on July 23, 2009, at Eest Asian Bistro. At that time, we said we were looking forward to ten-plus more. Well, we made the ten!

We celebrated 20 years on July 18, at the Olive Garden. Sadly, we have lost some of our gals through the years, but we have also welcomed many great new members and are open to more. As far as the next ten or 20 years, we are just going to enjoy our time together one month at a time. But, look for us in 2029, anyway.

We miss you, Sharon.