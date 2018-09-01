Look out Lady Tigers are on our golf course

Susan Knox Wilson

Have you seen the Lady Tigers? They’re on our Tuscany Falls Golf Courses and they are, well, golfing!

The Lady Tigers are members of the Millennium High School Girls Golf Team and they’re practicing here four days a week (Monday through Thursday), getting ready for their fall season which runs through September. The team calls our Falls Nine their home course and they will be hosting several 9-hole events as well as the second annual Roar Classic Tournament in PebbleCreek. The (Tigers) Roar Classic Tournament is scheduled for September 14-15.

“We started the Roar Tournament last year and it was a huge success,” noted Jason Whitehill, PebbleCreek Director of Golf. “There just weren’t that many high school tournaments in the West Valley so hosting an event in PebbleCreek gives the girls a chance to showcase their home course and, hopefully, gives them a bit of an advantage. We hold the event on a Friday afternoon and Saturday morning so the girls won’t interfere with member play. It’s a win-win for us all.”

Last year, the Lady Tigers were the third-rated team in Division I and won their section by a convincing margin, earning them a spot in the state tournament. Their coach, Vicki Turrell, expects the team to continue its strong play again this year. “I’ve no doubt we’ll go to state and do well,” Vicki declared.

Vicki feels fortunate to have the support of the PebbleCreek golf staff and our homeowners. “You have no idea how wonderful it is to come here with my team and find that Jason and his amazing staff have everything ready for us,” Vicki enthused. “From my perspective, PebbleCreek is one of the best facilities in the state and I know for a fact that other coaches are jealous of what we have here. It’s just awesome that I can watch my girls practice putting, chipping and driving all at the same time and not have to be running all over the course. And, the support we get from the members of the Ladies Golf groups is too amazing for mere words!”

Both the PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association (PCLGA) and the PebbleCreek Ladies Nine Golf Association (PCL9GA) are enthusiastic supporters of the Millennium High School Girls Golf Team. In addition to providing volunteers to help run the annual Roar Classic, the clubs hold fundraising events to help the girls buy equipment and uniforms and defray travel expenses to events around the state.

“Golf is a transformative game that inherently teaches valuable life lessons like honesty, integrity and perseverance,” stated Marilyn Reynolds, President of the PebbleCreek Ladies’ Golf Association. “It is a sport that can be played for life. Knowing these values of the game makes it important that we support these young women and give them ample opportunities to engage in this incredible sport.”

“Golf can also enrich lives and open doors for girls who want to play for fun, compete at the highest level or to help advance their future careers,” added Barbara Hockert, President, PCL9GA. “We are thrilled to support the Lady Tigers and watch them grow as young women and as athletes.”

Jason helps support the team and their coach by ensuring the girls understand the importance of the rules and etiquette of the game. He created a list of “rules” that the girls must read and sign before they are allowed to play at PebbleCreek. “One of the great things about golf is that the game is based on characteristics that are too often missing in today’s win-at-all-costs society,” said Jason. “Golf places an emphasis on etiquette. In golf there is no judge or referee; instead, players govern themselves and fellow competitors. In addition to learning the importance of etiquette, golf helps them learn to manage their emotions,” Jason continued. “I think golf closely parallels real life as you experience the highs and lows of the game. The range of experience, from birdies to triple bogeys, rewards your ability to keep each shot in perspective, manage your emotions, maintain a positive outlook and focus on the shot at hand.”

If you’d like to watch the Lady Tigers take on their competitors at the Roar Classic, September 14 and 15, Jason says the best spots are the first tee of the Falls course and the tenth tee of the Palms course.