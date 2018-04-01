LLL Volunteers Celebrate Season

Shannon Tyree

The LifeLong Learning board of trustees thanked the almost 100 resident volunteers for another successful season at a festive black-and-white dinner in February. The dinner was also an opportunity to honor President Phyllis Minsuk, who is retiring April 30, with a short tribute—a complete surprise to her and all but the handful of folks who planned it.

Phyllis has been part of LLL since 2005 – the sixth member of the then Education Club – and is responsible for much of the growth of the organization and the programs it provides. As the organization grew she was responsible for trips and classes, all communications, overseeing the changing of the name to LifeLong Learning and the creation of a brand used throughout LLL’s marketing materials. In 2012, when founding President Priscilla Naworski decided to step down, Phyllis and Dennis DeFrain became co-presidents.

They updated the bylaws, created the board of directors, and in 2015 applied to the IRS for and received designation as a not-for-profit 501(c)3 status. Meanwhile, Phyllis continued to expand LLL’s programs—TED Talks, the Sunday Series and PC Reads and collaborated with the Activities office to introduce the Cinema Society of PebbleCreek. Then, in 2016, under her leadership, the LLL Center was created when the HOA let the organization use Room 107 as an office and classroom.

But, as Phyllis would quickly say, nothing would have happened without the volunteers.

“When you look at the entire breadth of what LLL offers throughout the season, it’s quite amazing,” Minsuk said before the dinner. “And it’s all accomplished with dedicated volunteers who are willing to share their time and talents,” she said, adding “we’ll enjoy tonight, but preparations for next season have already begun.”