Linda Bolon to Speak on Urban Coyotes April 15

James Ellison, President, the Pet Companions Club of PebbleCreek

Because of the importance of our PebbleCreek residents coexisting successfully with coyotes in our community, The Pet Companions Club of PebbleCreek has asked resident Linda Bolon, the founder of “Wildlife in Neighborhoods,” to be the guest speaker at our monthly meeting on Wednesday, April 15, at 3:00 P.M.

In 2004, Linda and her husband moved to Goodyear from San Jose, California. She first became involved in coyote related issues when PebbleCreek neighbors rallied together for removing coyotes from the community because of the conflicts with pets. As a direct result of these conflicts and lack of community information about coyotes, Linda founded “Wildlife in Neighborhoods” in 2005 and began speaking throughout Arizona. This program has successfully reduced conflicts, provided information about coyotes, dispelled myths, and explained how we can coexist. In 2005, she was involved with the Animal Protection Institute, and from 2008 until 2019, she was the Arizona representative for “Project Coyote.”

Linda, with four concerned Arizona residents, spearheaded a change in Arizona Game and Fish Department’s existing rule that had previously allowed predator contests (wanton killing for prizes and money). The Governor’s Regulatory Review Board and Arizona Game and Fish Commission passed the rule in June 2019 for implementation in 2020.

All PebbleCreek residents, whether club members or not, are invited to attend this important informational presentation to learn urban coyote behavior, biology, ecological importance, how and when to haze coyotes, and most importantly, how to avoid conflicts. Linda will also answer your questions.

New residents are especially encouraged to attend. There is no charge.

PLEASE NOTE: This month only, our monthly meeting will take place on Wednesday, April 15, at 3:00 P.M. In anticipation of higher than normal attendance, this presentation will be held in the Eagles Nest Ballroom.

Please address any questions to Jim or Marge Ellison at 623-935-6651.