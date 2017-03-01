To the left, to the right, left

Shawnee Robison

I’ve seen line ups before, but these guys take the cake! You have to admit, there’s something so cute about these crazy Cormorants! Yes, I know they’re messy, obnoxious birds but, doggone it, when they all line up like that at the edge of our pond—they just melt my heart! I truly wish I could read their minds and know what they’re thinking, though! Wouldn’t you? I’d like to think they’re counting their lucky stars because they’ve found paradise here in gorgeous PebbleCreek!

Enjoy your day while you’re sittin’ at the edge of your pond!