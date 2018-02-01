Learn from Holocaust survivor on February 6

Brenda Hyman

The High Holidays Club is pleased to welcome Marion Weinzweig as our speaker on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. in the Capri Room/Tuscany Falls Clubhouse. We only have space for 40 attendees, so please sign up on your website: www.pcjewsnews.org. The generic password is welcome! Follow instructions afterward to sign in.

By way of background: Marion Weinzwieg’s (born Many Stajmann) memoirs are based largely on her aunt’s recollections, describing family life in prewar Opatow, Poland, her life as a hidden child first with a Polish family and later in a Roman Catholic orphanage where she became a devout Catholic. She will talk about the deaths of many family members, who were either shot by the Germans or sent to Treblinka Concentration Camp; postwar life as a Jewish child with her family members; her immigration to Canada in 1948, and the Americanization of her name to Marion Staiman.

This is one of our premier lectures. Please join us!!

March, April and May programs will be announced as soon as they firm up. Look forward to: Yom Hashoah observance, Israel’s 70th anniversary celebration and another wonderful speaker.

Hope to see you soon. Remember February’s signup is limited to 40 guests. There is no charge for this lecture and cookies will be provided.

Shalom!