Leap Day – Date Night

Donna Gillen

There were several couples taking a big leap on Feb. 29, in a round robin date night tennis event. We saw Jerry and Jill Santy, our fearless organizers, leaping for long lobs on court 13, while the beautiful afternoon sun was glistening down on their court. It would not have been as lovely of an afternoon if the likes of TomCat (aka Cathy and Tom Lopez) weren’t leaping for joy as they took on Jeff and Donna Gillen in their first match. Lynda Bailey and Aquine “Ackie” Jackson matched up as did Doug Freimuth and Clarita Tom who, as partners, leapt into action against several other couples in perfect ace cadence. Who couldn’t forget the leap by Cathy and Jim Meyers, Roxie and Gary Forrest, Jeannie and Dan Schimmelpfennig and Linda and Ed Elliot as they aced their way from one court to the next. There was one exceptionally amazing leap by Jeff Braun as he partnered up with his wife Joanne for a memorable afternoon, an afternoon of one enjoyable game after another.

To top off this lovely afternoon, we all headed to the Tuscany Patio where we enjoyed great conversation while dining al fresco. The sunset on this Saturday night was breathtaking which even added more enjoyment to the special bonus day in 2020. Our next date night is March 21.