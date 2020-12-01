Lady Niners’ “Shop with a Cop” a Huge Success!

Kathy Sheard

It looked like the 24th annual fall Home and Garden Tour of PebbleCreek was not going to happen, due to the COVID virus, when the committee met last spring to begin their initial planning. Who would open their homes to strangers, and who would tour homes with a national health crisis looming? Thanks to our own Lady Niner members Wally Campbell, Charlotte Krause, Barbara Hockert, and Suzanne Butler, who persevered and came up with a different, but unique plan. The Tour de Eagle’s Nest was designed, and our community generously supported their efforts. Over $11,000 was raised for the Goodyear Police Department’s annual Shop with a Cop program. Thank you so much to our many volunteers who helped direct traffic, acted as hosts at the various golf holes, and everyone else who worked behind the scenes or bought a tour pass. A special thanks to Kathy Mitchell’s trio for performing music selections for the afternoon that could be heard and enjoyed around the course.