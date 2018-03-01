Lady Niners donates to Girls Golf and First Tee programs

Pat Kaer

January 13 was an eventful day for the Lady Niners. This year’s annual charity tournament “Shooting for the Stars” benefitted both the girls’ golf team from Millennium High School and the First Tee of Phoenix.

Members donated $1800 to the First Tee of Phoenix. Director Michael Tucker was in attendance to accept the check and explain to members a little about their organization. This nationwide group was created in 1997 to introduce young people to the game of golf, instill life-enhancing values, and promote healthy choices through the game of golf. The First Tee of Phoenix was established in 2003. It integrates nine core values into every facet of programming in schools and golf courses—honesty, integrity, respect, courtesy, sportsmanship, perseverance, responsibility, confidence, and judgment. Two of the Millennium High School girls in attendance have benefitted from the First Tee programs. In addition to the donation to the First Tee, the Lady Niners gave a donation to the high school girls’ golf team.

The afternoon included a four-person scramble, dessert, door prizes and golf-package give aways. Falls Course winners were First Place—Judy Myers, Sandi Harrell, Suzette Heinz and Lorna Lincoln; Second Place—Carole Schumacher, Dede Harrington, Barbara Faler and Wendy Wisser; Third Place—Linda Brisnehan, Sally Melzow, and Pam Morrison.

Palms Course winners were: First Place—Marcy Arbelbide, Pat Kaer, Judy Romano and Loretta Morris; Second Place–Tina Stepzinski, Linda Foster, Diana Berty and Cindy Gramm; Third Place—Kathy Vienna, Connie Peterson, Yvonne Harm and Lee Lanan.