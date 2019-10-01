Lady Nine-Hole Golfers look forward to a busy season

Pat Kaer, publicity chair

Lady Niners, mark your calendars for a fun-filled season. For ladies who are not yet members, this is a great time to join.

The officers and board members of the PebbleCreek Lady Nine-Hole Golf Association and many other volunteers are busy planning a fun year. September began the season with a joint golf day where Sun City Grand golfers were invited to Eagle’s Nest on Sept. 24. October will feature two away play days; Verrado on Oct. 1 and Falcon Dunes on Oct. 8.

There are four major tournaments being planned by the Tournament Committee. The season Kick-Off Tournament will be held Nov. 12, and Jan. 21, 2020, is the annual Charity Tournament. The Invitational Tournament, where other nine-hole leagues in the area are invited to PebbleCreek, will be held on Feb. 11, 2020. Finally, the Member-Member Tournament will be on March 10 and 11, 2020.

The Social Committee also has four events planned. The holiday party is scheduled for Dec. 3, after golf. Two Par-Tee Tournaments are on the calendar. In a Par-Tee Tournament, PebbleCreek Lady Niners are encouraged to invite a guest to golf and dinner on a Sunday afternoon. The first is on Jan. 26, 2020, and the second on April 26, 2020. The Spring Fling on March 31 will feature the announcement of the club champion and most improved player. There will also be a Senior Legacy Tournament on March 3, 2020, and a tournament with the Men’s Niners on April 16, 2020. The season will end with the installation of new officers on April 21, 2020.

The officers for this year are President Norma Guillaume, President-Elect Bobbie Wagner, Treasurer Ruth Ann Mitchell, and Secretary Meg Chrisman.

If you would like to join the PebbleCreek Lady Nine-Hole Golf Association, new member applications are available at the Eagle’s Nest pro shop or on the website at PCL9GA.org.