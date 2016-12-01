Know your ALC

Your Architectural and Landscape Committee (ALC) works hard to keep PebbleCreek beautiful and help you maintain the investment you’ve made in your home. You can help by following the ALC Guidelines for landscaping and decorating your home.

Did you know that any improvements (whether temporary or permanent), alterations, repairs, excavation, grading, lighting, landscaping or other work that in any way alters the exterior appearance of your property, including exterior color scheme, are subject to the prior written approval of the Architectural Committee? Permits and ALC approval are not required for maintenance to continue the currently approved appearance of the property; however, repainting of your house in the same color does require a permit. ALC permit forms are available at the ALC office or may be downloaded from www.pebblecreekhoa.org.

This Month’s Quiz:

Can you identify which of the following situations require a permit from the ALC?

True or False? A permit is required for:

1. Installing a security door

2. Putting up sunscreens

3. Replacing a dead plant with the same kind of plant

4. Repainting your house in the same color

5. Adding bird deterrents

6. Replacing turf with colored rock

The purpose of the Architectural and Landscape Committee (ALC) is to ensure that the ongoing visual character of PebbleCreek remains consistent with the overall plan of the community — while allowing individual expressions in landscaping and property decorating which is harmonious to the community. The Board of Directors appoints the Chairman and ALC members annually. All members of the committee are PebbleCreek homeowners and one member of the ALC is also member of the Board of Directors.

The ALC office is located in the Tuscany Falls Clubhouse

Office hours: 8:30 to noon, Tuesday through Friday

Phone number: 623-935-6747

The ALC meets Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. (except on the third Wednesday of the month when the Committee meets at 10:00 a.m.) in the Sienna Room in the Tuscany Falls Clubhouse. Homeowners are welcome to attend.

Answers: 1. True, 2. True, 3. False, 4. True, 5. True, 6. True