Kare Bears’ Korner

Kare Bears Presents: Let’s Learn About Colon and Rectal Cancer

Teri Sellers

Kare Bears is excited to be hosting another Zoom Kare Bear Presents on March 24 at 11 a.m.

March is National Colorectal Awareness Month, an observance dedicated to encouraging patients, survivors, and caregivers to share their stories, advocate for colorectal cancer prevention, and inform others about the importance of early detection.

Our speaker for this important presentation is Dr. Sushil Pandey. Sushil Pandey, MD is a board-certified colon and rectal surgeon and is an expert in the surgical treatment of diseases of the lower gastrointestinal tract. Dr. Pandey specializes in minimally invasive surgery for colon, rectal, and anal problems and has been published several times.

Dr. Pandey is a member of several surgical associations, including the American College of Surgeons and the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons.

Colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in men and women. It is the third leading cause of cancer death in both men and women and the second overall when men and women are combined.

Dr. Pandey will be speaking on various aspects of colorectal cancer, including symptoms of colorectal cancer which could be similar to benign colorectal disease like hemorrhoids, anal fissures, and others. The fact is that rectal bleeding is a common symptom of colorectal cancer, hemorrhoids, and other benign anorectal conditions. Be careful when you have rectal bleeding.

This Zoom presentation requires that you register in advance to receive a Zoom link. Please email Teri Sellers at [email protected]

Zoom has limited availability, so early pre-registration is encouraged. If you have any questions, please contact your Kare Bears program director, Teri Sellers, at 602-793-0299 or [email protected]

Become a Kare Bears Coordinator

Don Belonax, 1st VP Kare Bears, Unit 51 Coordinator

In a community where many of us have our friends and relatives elsewhere, we may find ourselves in occasional need of some type of assistance. It is comforting to know there are people who care.

This volunteer role does not take any skills but a genuine caring for your neighbors, and training is provided!

Here are the major responsibilities:

• Send our Kare Bears monthly newsletters via email

• Visit any newcomers with a welcome packet that we supply

• Visit those who are ill or had recent surgery and bring them a get well packet

• Notify Kare Bears of a death in your unit so can we provide a snack tray

I have been a coordinator since 2007 for Unit 51. I can honestly say this task will not interfere with your present lifestyle in PebbleCreek. Visiting your neighbors as a Kare Bears coordinator will give you more time to get acquainted and develop relationships that could last for a long time.

If you have benefited from our Kare Bears services, it’s time to give back. Please contact me so we can talk about this wonderful opportunity. Call 623-535-9877 or 925-708-0840 or email [email protected]

We know the saying that it is better to give than receive. There’s no one outside PebbleCreek that can fill this task but us.

We need coordinators in Units: 1, 1A, 2, 6, 17, 18, 23, 31, 32, 36, 37, 39, 44, 48, 49A, 53, 60, 62A

(You do not need to live in the units listed.)

Thank you for your time.