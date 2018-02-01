Kare Bears’ Korner

Thanks for your support

Teri Sellers

The Kare Bears Board of Directors would like to thank the residents of PebbleCreek for your generous support of our 2017 Support Campaign. As of the day I am composing this article, we have not only reached but have passed our goal of $35,000!

This money will be used very wisely to improve Kare Bear services to the community. The first project that we will be undertaking is to computerize our operations. Later this year we will be checking in with residents to obtain feedback on the services we currently provide to best determine how we are doing and to see if there are areas of change.

As PebbleCreek continues to grow and change, Kare Bears wants to be there for you. Thank you for your continuing support of Kare Bears!

Kare Bears presents: Taking care of your heart

Linda Jo Orinski

February is Heart Awareness Month and we are bringing to PebbleCreek a respected heart doctor to share the most up-to-date information in the field of cardiology. You don’t want to miss hearing from Dr. Rajul Patel, M.D. at the free Kare Bears Presents meeting at 11:00 a.m., February 25 in the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom.

Dr. Patel will be discussing heart attack signs and symptoms, updates on new technology and new procedures. Dr. Patel will walk you through valuable information for this deadly killer.

Dr. Patel specializes in coronary and peripheral interventional cardiology. He has a special interest in saving legs from amputation due to peripheral vascular disease as well as congestive heart failure.

Dr. Rajul Patel received his medical education from Calcutta Medical College. Calcutta. India. He received his Fellowship in Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology, and also served his residency in Internal Medicine at Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood, IL. He has board certification in the American Board of Internal Medicine, Interventional Cardiology and has served as Chief of Cardiology at Maricopa Medical Center in Phoenix.

Mark your calendars for 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 25 and join us in the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom for this potentially life-saving discussion.

P.E.O. Books ’n Lunch event

Sandy Garvey

P.E.O. Chapter DM is presenting our seventh annual scholarship benefit, Books ‘n Lunch, to be held at Christ Presbyterian Church, 925 N. Sarival Avenue on Saturday, March 3, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. Many members of Chapter DM are your neighbors in PebbleCreek.

This year we have two dynamic local authors. Barbara Hinske is, in her own words, ”an incurable optimist, a Downton Abbey devotee, and a slave to two dogs and her own historic home.” On her bucket list is to look at every item in Hobby Lobby. Barbara Hinske is the Amazon bestselling author of the Rosemont series and The Christmas Club. She is currently working on a mystery, think Wait Until Dark type suspense, and not blood and guts. For further information about Barbara you can find her at www.barbarahinske.com.

Sylvia Nobel resides in Phoenix and is the author of the popular Kendall O’Dell mystery series. These suspense-filled novels are based on actual newspaper articles and T.V. news stories that she weaves together with her imagination to take flight. They feature a feisty flame-haired reporter, Kendall O’Dell. Sylvia helped produce a movie based on Deadly Sanctuary, her first book of the Kendall O’Dell mystery series. She is currently working on her sixth book. For more information about Sylvia you can find her at sylvianobel@cox.net.

This promises to be a stimulating and fun-filled event. Both authors will give brief talks about their backgrounds and will take questions afterward.

P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women. We help educate women through scholarships, grants, loans and stewardship of Cottey College. We work to motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.

The cost of the presentation and lunch is $25. Tickets will be on sale January 8 through February 21, 2018. For tickets call Donna Possehl at 623-398-7094, Deb Fox at 952-884-4950 or Donna Welsh at 623-266-1535.

P.E.O. chapters support the educational and charitable funds of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, but are not classified as charitable by the IRS. Therefore, donations to individual chapters do not meet the IRS requirements for a charitable income tax deduction. P.E.O. shall not be liable in any way for any goods and services supplied by third party vendors or public establishments. Approved for circulation by the ASC Executive Board.