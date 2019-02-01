Just the ticket for the Year of the Woman

Penny Schneider

You will need one of these to enjoy the latest Spring Fashions from Dillard’s at Arrowhead coming to the seventh annual TTT AZ Chapter Q’s Fashion Show and Luncheon on Saturday, March 9, 2019. There will also be time to preview the selection of themed baskets and silent auction items before lunch and during lunch. Once the models begin showing the new fashions, raffle winners will be announced during the breaks. Viewing of raffle baskets and silent auction items begins at 10:30 a.m. in the Chianti Room of the Tuscany Falls Clubhouse. Luncheon seating will begin in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom at 11:30 a.m.

Ticket sales will begin at the Eagle’s Nest Kiosk on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at noon until 2:00 p.m. More dates available for sales are as follows:

Thursday, February 7: 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Monday, February 11: 10:00 a.m.-noon

Wednesday, February 13: 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Friday, February 15: 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Monday, February 18: 10:00 a.m.-noon

Wednesday, February 20: 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Friday, February 22: 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 26: 10:00 a.m.-noon

Thursday, February 28: 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Each ticket is priced at $35 for this event. Menu choices this year are chicken alla puttanesca with red potatoes; or herbed couscous overlaid with herbed vegetables: (this choice is vegan, gluten free, and dairy free).

AZ Chapter Q of the National T.T.T. Society has been very generously supported by our PebbleCreek community through their attendance at our previous fashion shows and luncheons. Our chapter has been able to fund camping fees, camping equipment and necessary clothing for the deserving fourth grade girls selected from our sponsored school, Heritage Elementary. We have been fortunate to work with a welcoming staff and group of parents that also support our efforts to ensure that “our” girls have a fabulous time at summer camp.

Please plan to join us this year and learn how rewarding it is to be a T.T.T. (Tri-T) member that works hand in hand with teachers and students to bring a young girl to a new experience.