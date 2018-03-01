Judy Parker is the Pottery/Sculpture feature artist

Jeff Wilson

Judy Parker is the Pottery/Sculpture Club featured artist for March.

Judy was born and raised in Seattle and moved with her family to Portland, Oregon in the ’80s.

As far back as she can remember, Judy has enjoyed working with her hands.

Judy says most times she creates without a plan. “I’m never disappointed, and I never fall in love with a project until it comes out of the kiln, that way I’m never disappointed. Yes, you will find broken items mounted on my walls at home.”

As the owner of Face First Facial Salon LLC in Portland, she soon discovered many women who worked never experienced the creative arts. So, in 1994 she opened a part-time small business called Ewe Can Do It. She only focused on working women, teaching classes twice a week in stenciling, floral arrangements, and seasonal home decorating.

Judy’s favorite thing to do is exercise, with the Creative Arts close behind. Pickleball, aqua aerobics, Barr and Pilates are just some of the things that fill a portion of her active day.

Pottery and glass are two of her creative outlets. An imperfect cracked lace bowl created last year led to other lace bowl sculptures on her wall.

All PC residents are invited to view Judy’s art for the entire month of March in the display windows outside the Gecko Room in the Creative Arts Center.